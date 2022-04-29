Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,483 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Sysco stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.