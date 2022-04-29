Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,988 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $3,149,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS opened at $72.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

