Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 441 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $359.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $281.45 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.22.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

