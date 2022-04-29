Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,312 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of CDW worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CDW by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,325,000 after acquiring an additional 37,596 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $185.21. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $161.66 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

