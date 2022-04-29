Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Shares of APD stock opened at $240.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

