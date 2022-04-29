Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $2.83 Million Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of OLO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in OLO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of OLO stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

OLO Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.