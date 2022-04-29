Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,308 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $84.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.85. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

