Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $145.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $140.50 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

