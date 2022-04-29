Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.55.

TECK opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 79.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

