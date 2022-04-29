Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 88.0% in April

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tecogen stock remained flat at $$1.54 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.36. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.