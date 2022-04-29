TEGNA Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

TEGNA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

TGNA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,410. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 147,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,570,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

