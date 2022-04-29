Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.79.

TDOC opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $178.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

