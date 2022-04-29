Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $41.00 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. 390,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,296. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $178.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 490,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,072,000 after buying an additional 40,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,706,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

