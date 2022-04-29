Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.79.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $178.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

