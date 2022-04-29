Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 64.0% in April

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,986. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

