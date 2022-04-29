Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $16.60

Tellor (TRB) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $16.60 or 0.00043299 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $38.28 million and $5.83 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,389,242 coins and its circulating supply is 2,305,438 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

