Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.76

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 230656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

