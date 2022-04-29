Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,909 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.89% of Tenable worth $52,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in Tenable by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after acquiring an additional 651,897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after acquiring an additional 585,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tenable by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,342,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,963,000 after acquiring an additional 448,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

TENB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.30. 2,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

