Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.69 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.35. 9,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,684. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tenable by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 186,045 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.