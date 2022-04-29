Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 172,567 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Finally, downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

