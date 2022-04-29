Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.75 EPS.

TNC stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.91. 516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tennant has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $16,562,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 563.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 85,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

