Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Teradyne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.93. 14,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

