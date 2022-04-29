Terracoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $31.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $488,321.55 and approximately $31.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,560.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.28 or 0.00770927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00199345 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022278 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.