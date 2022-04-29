Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Earnings Results

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%.

Shares of TBNK stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $211.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Territorial Bancorp (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.