Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%.

TBNK stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

TBNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

