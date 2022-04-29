Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $877.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $938.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $985.37. The firm has a market cap of $881.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,972 shares of company stock valued at $368,418,190 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.