Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Acquires $156,000.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TCBIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,127. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
