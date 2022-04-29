Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$2.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.53.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.49. 91,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.56. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.