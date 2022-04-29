Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,519 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $39.41 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

