Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,517 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

NYSE TJX opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

