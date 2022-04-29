Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 546,608 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $4,386,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $90.89. 1,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

