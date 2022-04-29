Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $181.98 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.89 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

