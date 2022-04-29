Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

