Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

