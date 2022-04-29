Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

TOL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

