Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.