Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.