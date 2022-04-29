Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $225.72 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

