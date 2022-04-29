Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after buying an additional 163,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.67. 691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,106. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average is $134.68. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.65 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.