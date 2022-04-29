Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,521 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,999,000 after acquiring an additional 319,250 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,793,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $147.71. 583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -91.31 and a beta of 0.55.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

