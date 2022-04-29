Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,130 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.93.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.81. 1,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.94 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.