Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,691 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Cognex worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

