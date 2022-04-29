Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,718 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $326.60 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $299.68 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

