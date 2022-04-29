Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 373 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.39. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,769. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.