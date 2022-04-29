Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,978 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.24. 8,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.63. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

