Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,151 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.71. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.79.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

