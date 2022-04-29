Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,880 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

ITW stock opened at $202.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

