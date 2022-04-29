Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,285 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth $1,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,320. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

