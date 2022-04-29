Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 74 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Cable One worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cable One by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Cable One by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,378,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cable One by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cable One by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

NYSE CABO traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $1,248.37. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,447.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,607.43. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,226.60 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Cable One Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.