Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,705 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

CNC opened at $81.59 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

